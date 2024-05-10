Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Position Lifted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,683 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after purchasing an additional 477,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shell by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,352,000 after buying an additional 384,967 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after buying an additional 848,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shell Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $73.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $73.94.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

