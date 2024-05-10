BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

BGR opened at $13.40 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $13.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

