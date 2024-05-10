Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

STX stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.06, a PEG ratio of 242.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

