Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $950,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 127.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after buying an additional 51,380 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $149.11 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.04 and a 200-day moving average of $139.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

