Rithm Capital Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Rithm Capital in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rithm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RITM. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.05.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 18.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 64,794 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 234,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 67,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

