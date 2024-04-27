Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:HOM.U)

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE HOM.U opened at C$10.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.76. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.99 and a 52 week high of C$13.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.18. The company has a market cap of C$357.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte sold 64,300 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$707,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,850 shares of company stock worth $31,119. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HOM.U. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Further Reading

