Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Christopher W. Pyne Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,699. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 140,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth $1,170,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,988,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Unum Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

