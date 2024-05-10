CES Energy Solutions Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CEU. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.14.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$6.43 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$6.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00. In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$127,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 498,360 shares of company stock worth $2,417,920. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

