Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Takes $39.85 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 520,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,849,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dell Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 in the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $125.06 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $136.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.73%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

