Analysts Set Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) PT at $46.83

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ROL

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Rollins has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558 over the last quarter. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,231,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,553,000 after buying an additional 211,560 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $256,862,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Rollins by 18.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,033,000 after purchasing an additional 620,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rollins by 10.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,165,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 312,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.