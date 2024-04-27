Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $275.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $237.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, April 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $268.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.90. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.47 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $195,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $378,000. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.8% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 2,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

