Everpar Advisors LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 255.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,232 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after buying an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 211.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,003,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,439,000 after buying an additional 1,360,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,858,000 after buying an additional 1,184,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.41.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $112.65 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

