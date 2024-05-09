Performa Ltd US LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Performa Ltd US LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 20.1% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO remained flat at $475.42 on Thursday. 360,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,353,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.64 and a 1 year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

