Blume Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.99. 1,288,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,615,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $184.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.09.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,128. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.