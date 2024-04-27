Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Sells C$422,550.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total value of C$422,550.00.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at C$3.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.71. The company has a current ratio of 44.39, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.36 and a 12-month high of C$3.94.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Osisko Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

