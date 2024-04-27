Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

PEB opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.86. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $178,708.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,493.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,084,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,453,000 after buying an additional 140,799 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,252,000 after purchasing an additional 112,616 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,656,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,206,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

