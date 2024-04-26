Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.29

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 455364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $896.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $211,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $211,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $359,539.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,201 shares of company stock worth $822,980. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,467,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,899,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after purchasing an additional 659,657 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,697,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after buying an additional 146,033 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 690.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 157,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 137,808 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 262.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 133,534 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

