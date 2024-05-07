RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXO. Bank of America cut RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $104,784.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,593,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,955,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 2,047,358 shares of company stock worth $41,441,391 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the first quarter worth $151,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in RXO by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in RXO by 433.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 45,510 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 2,235.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the first quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXO opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. RXO has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.14.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.50 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

