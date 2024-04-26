Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG traded up $5.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,261.87. 7,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,424. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,200.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,057.32. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $745.65 and a 1 year high of $1,265.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,170.27.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

