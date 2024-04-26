The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

NYSE SJM traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

