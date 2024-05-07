Cytosorbents (CTSO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 78.43% and a negative return on equity of 120.24%. On average, analysts expect Cytosorbents to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

