ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Announces Earnings Results

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.56), Yahoo Finance reports. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.15% and a negative return on equity of 1,313.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

ADCT stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $368.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

