ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56), Yahoo Finance reports. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.15% and a negative return on equity of 1,313.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

About ADC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.