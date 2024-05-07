Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.500- EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.11 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.9 %
Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CENTA. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.
