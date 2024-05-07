Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Simon Property Group updated its FY24 guidance to $12.75-12.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.750-12.900 EPS.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $148.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.68. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $157.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

