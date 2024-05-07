Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Invests $211,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of F opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.