Redwire (RDW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Redwire to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Redwire has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.97 million. On average, analysts expect Redwire to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RDW opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $266.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. Redwire has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Redwire in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

