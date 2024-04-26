Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,202 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMXF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,343. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.