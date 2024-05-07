Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

BRW opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

