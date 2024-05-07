Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance
BRW opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Traders Sell but Investors Still Win After Palantir’s Earnings
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Buy The Dip in Disney After Magical Profit Beat
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.