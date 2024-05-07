Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 26.95%. On average, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AMPH stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $67.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.
In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,160.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $655,145. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.
