TeraGo (TGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 50.61%. The business had revenue of C$6.54 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE TGO opened at C$1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.93. TeraGo has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$2.79.

In other news, Director Daniel Vucinic bought 26,000 shares of TeraGo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.49 per share, with a total value of C$38,766.00. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

