Teladoc Health’s (TDOC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TDOC. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.23.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $780,522.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 653,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,619.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $780,522.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,619.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,038,251. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.