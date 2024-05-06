LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 190.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,672 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Polaris were worth $24,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,993,000 after purchasing an additional 202,794 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 151.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after acquiring an additional 255,777 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Polaris by 276.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 363,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 266,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

PII stock opened at $83.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

