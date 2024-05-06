LSV Asset Management Buys 13,100 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.00% of Patterson Companies worth $26,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 57.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

PDCO stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

