Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $0.06 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and $643.66 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011298 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001407 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,213.87 or 0.99998841 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012042 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007785 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00096747 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $643.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

