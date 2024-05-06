Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on LNTH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.17.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $77.00 on Friday. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Lantheus by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 172,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 109,546 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 42.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

