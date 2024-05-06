Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,105,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.96% of Adeia worth $26,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adeia by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,456,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,820,000 after purchasing an additional 903,568 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adeia in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,291,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adeia during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,168,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adeia during the third quarter worth approximately $5,016,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adeia by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,941,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 233,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Adeia in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

ADEA stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Adeia had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 42.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

