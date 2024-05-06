Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRAM. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,109 shares in the company, valued at $748,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Everspin Technologies news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $136,823.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,163.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,968 shares of company stock valued at $590,033. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 507,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 73,109 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

