Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $411-416 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.81 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.010-3.110 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on IART shares. Citigroup raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.89.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IART

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $28.89 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $51.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.