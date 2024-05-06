Boxlight (BOXL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Boxlight to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Boxlight has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $0.63 on Monday. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOXL shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Boxlight from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

