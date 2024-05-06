StockNews.com Lowers Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFLFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $205.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. Norwood Financial has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $34.50.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth $774,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

