CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Up 0.5%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.78 and last traded at $56.72. Approximately 278,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,806,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.41.

A number of research firms have commented on CRSP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average of $63.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 597.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

