Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

PPC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $38.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.83. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 44.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

