Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.990-3.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNT

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT opened at $50.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.