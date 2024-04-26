Stack Financial Management Inc Has $25.34 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stack Financial Management Inc cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 349,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 2.9% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $25,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,865.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,848,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average is $70.57. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

