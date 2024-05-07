Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (IPU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.41 on June 11th

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.41 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s previous dividend of $3.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Price Performance

LON IPU opened at GBX 419 ($5.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £141.75 million, a PE ratio of -557.33 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller has a one year low of GBX 378 ($4.75) and a one year high of GBX 445 ($5.59). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 409.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 411.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mike Prentis acquired 4,000 shares of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £16,440 ($20,653.27). 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

