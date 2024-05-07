J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Plans $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $8.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $166.55 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $160.07 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBHT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.24.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total transaction of $807,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 3,800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total value of $807,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $98,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,283,219 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

