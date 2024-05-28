IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,780 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. STF Management LP boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.80. 1,797,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,577. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

