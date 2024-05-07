American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $92.88.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

