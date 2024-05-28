IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $647,943,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after buying an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.64. 1,668,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,992. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

